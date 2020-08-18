CooTek: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 135.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $126,396,000 up by 236.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,450,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $500,000,000 and $500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.cootek.com/index.php?s=19#future:2020:8

Technicals

52-week high: $7.45

52-week low: $4.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.86%

Company Overview

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company offering mobile applications including a portfolio of content-rich mobile applications, TouchPal Phone book and TouchPal Smart Input. Its content-rich mobile applications focus on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps. The company's products are Content-rich Mobile Applications that include Online literature, Casual games, Scenario-based mobile apps such as fitness, healthcare, and Phone call interface decoration; TouchPal Smart Input; and TouchPal Phonebook. It derives its majority of the revenue from United States.