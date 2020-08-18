iMedia Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) rose 44% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 257.14% over the past year to $0.11, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $124,515,000 declined by 5.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,990,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

iMedia Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.imediabrands.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395586&sessionid=1&key=3F6061572BC097AC5A2F1796AB573B10®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $5.73

52-week low: $0.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 136.84%

Company Profile

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.