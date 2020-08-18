5 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.37 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $137.29 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares rose 0.1% to close at $97.51 on Monday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has expressed interest to acquire ByteDance's social media platform TikTok in the US and other major markets including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Financial Times reported Monday. Oracle shares gained 3% to $55.59 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion. Advance Auto Parts shares increased 0.5% to $161.86 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot rose 2% to $294.00 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings M&A News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga