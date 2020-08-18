5 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.37 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $137.29 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares rose 0.1% to close at $97.51 on Monday.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has expressed interest to acquire ByteDance's social media platform TikTok in the US and other major markets including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Financial Times reported Monday. Oracle shares gained 3% to $55.59 in the pre-market trading session.

