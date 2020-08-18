Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.37 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1.3% to $137.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares rose 0.1% to close at $97.51 on Monday.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has expressed interest to acquire ByteDance's social media platform TikTok in the US and other major markets including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Financial Times reported Monday. Oracle shares gained 3% to $55.59 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the markets open, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion. Advance Auto Parts shares increased 0.5% to $161.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot rose 2% to $294.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AAP)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2020
Preview: Advance Auto Parts's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings M&A News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com