Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.37 billion.

• Kohl's Inc. (NYSE:KSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Sea Inc. (NYSE:SE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• ADC Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:ADCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.

• Daqo New Energy Inc. (NYSE:DQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $111.37 million.

• GDS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $192.71 million.

• iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $111.99 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $219.72 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $362.99 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr Inc. (NYSE:NGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Partner Communications Co Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OneSmart Intl Edu Inc. (NYSE:ONE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion.

• Huami Inc. (NYSE:HMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.• UP Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Amcor Inc. (NYSE:AMCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Golden Ocean Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $66.97 million.

• CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.45 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $198.70 million.

• La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $289.74 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $127.86 million.

• Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $258.51 million.

• Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $413.01 million.

• Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $275.20 million.

• Lifevantage Inc. (NASDAQ:LFVN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.