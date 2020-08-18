Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.37 billion.
• Kohl's Inc. (NYSE:KSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
• Sea Inc. (NYSE:SE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• ADC Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:ADCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.
• Daqo New Energy Inc. (NYSE:DQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $111.37 million.
• GDS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $192.71 million.
• iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $111.99 million.
• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $219.72 million.
• LexinFintech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $362.99 million.
• Natural Gas Services Gr Inc. (NYSE:NGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.
• PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Partner Communications Co Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• OneSmart Intl Edu Inc. (NYSE:ONE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion.
• Huami Inc. (NYSE:HMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.• UP Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Amcor Inc. (NYSE:AMCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Golden Ocean Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $66.97 million.
• CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $120.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $198.70 million.
• La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $289.74 million.
• Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $127.86 million.
• Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Adtalem Glb Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $258.51 million.
• Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $413.01 million.
• Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $275.20 million.
• Lifevantage Inc. (NASDAQ:LFVN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets