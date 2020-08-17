Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; LMP Automotive Shares Climb Following Q2 Results

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 27866.73 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,120.90. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.34% to 3,384.41.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 5,403,360 cases with around 170,050 deaths. Brazil confirmed a total of over 3,340,190 COVID-19 cases with 107,850 deaths, while India reported a total of at least 2,647,660 confirmed cases and 50,920 deaths. In total, there were at least 21,698,510 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 775,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares gained 1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU), up 43%, and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), up 26%.

In trading on Monday, financial shares fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

JD.com reported quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.38 per share. The company’s sales came in at $28.46 billion, exceeding expectations of $27.45 billion.

Equities Trading UP

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares shot up 50% to $30.92. Citigroup upgraded Imara from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. IMARA reported Q2 results on Friday.

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) got a boost, shooting 37% to $10.15 following Q2 results. The company’s earnings came in at $0.02 per share, while revenue jumped 44% to $7.716 million.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares were also up, gaining 44% to $0.1580 after dropping 11% on Friday. Stein Mart, last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Equities Trading DOWN

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) shares tumbled 63% to $4.56 after the company announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101 failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) were down 15% to $24.89 after the company said it received letter from the FDA that placed a partial clinical hold on action-kids study.

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) was down, falling 23% to $3.6450 after reporting Q2 results. Thermogenesis reported a Q2 net loss of $1.02 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.47 per share. Its net revenue dropped to $2.2 million from $4.3 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $42.73, while gold traded up 2.2% to $1,992.30.

Silver traded up 5.6% Monday to $27.55, while copper rose 1.4% to $2.90.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.32%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.9%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.39%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 0.15%, French CAC 40 rose 0.18% and UK shares rose 0.61%.

Economics

The New York Empire State manufacturing index declined to 3.7 in August, compared to 17.2 in July.

The NAHB’s housing market index increased 6 points to a reading of 78 in August.

The Treasury International Capital report for June will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.