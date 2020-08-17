5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) - P/E: 2.95 Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) - P/E: 0.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) - P/E: 7.85 Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) - P/E: 5.15 Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) - P/E: 6.11

Onconova Therapeutics has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.04, which has decreased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was -0.03. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Karuna Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.33 in Q1 to -0.65 now. Karuna Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.4 in Q1 to -0.05 now. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share at -0.65, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.09. Brookdale Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.