Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) - P/E: 2.95
  2. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) - P/E: 0.17
  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) - P/E: 7.85
  4. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) - P/E: 5.15
  5. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) - P/E: 6.11

Onconova Therapeutics has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.04, which has decreased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was -0.03. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Karuna Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.33 in Q1 to -0.65 now. Karuna Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.4 in Q1 to -0.05 now. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share at -0.65, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.09. Brookdale Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIO + BKD)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Brookdale Senior Living's Earnings Outlook
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-GSK Land $2.1B Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine, D-Day For GW Pharma, FDA Nod For Roche
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers, Bluebird Bio Resubmit Multiple Myeloma Drug BLA, FSD To Close Medicinal Cannabis Business, Hologic's Blowout Quarter
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spectrum's Positive Dementia Readout, Pfizer, BioNTech Start Late-Stage Coronavirus Trial, resTORbio Receives COVID-19 Funding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com