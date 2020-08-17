5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $27.45 billion. JD.com shares slipped 0.1% to $62.00 in after-hours trading.

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) reported a Q2 net loss of $1.02 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.47 per share. Its net revenue dropped to $2.2 million from $4.3 million. Thermogenesis shares dipped 15.4% to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $386.86 million for the latest quarter. Fabrinet will release earnings after the markets close. Fabrinet shares dropped 1.7% to close at 73.06 on Friday.

