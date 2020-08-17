Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $27.39 billion.

• Cellcom Israel Inc. (NYSE:CEL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. (NYSE:ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.51 million.

• Nordic American Tankers Inc. (NYSE:NAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.

• SWK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ucloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Niu Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NIU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $96.59 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fabrinet Inc. (NYSE:FN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $386.86 million.

• Arco Platform Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $37.04 million.

• BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• China Biologic Products Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• America's Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $167.67 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Phoenix New Media Inc. (NYSE:FENG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

