Why Creative Realities Is Trading Lower Today

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported second-quarter sales results of $3.7 million were down from $5.7 million last year.

Creative Realities along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing innovative digital marketing technology and solutions to global retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises and other organizations.

Creative Realities shares were trading down 14.76% at $1.94 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.98 and a 52-week low of 52 cents.