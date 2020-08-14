Why PaySign's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported on Thursday worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported earnings of 1 cent per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.44 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.60 million by 32.89%.

PaySign is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio.

PaySign's stock is trading down 27.29% at $7.53 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $17.46 and a 52-week low of $3.63.