The Daily Dash: Border Skirmish, Drone Delivery And Is It Time To Say Goodbye To Diesel?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, the U.S. International Trade Commission has been asked to investigate whether Mexico-based cross-border trucking operations are hurting U.S. long-haul truckers. Plus, Workhorse Group continues to advance drone delivery technology, Canadian truckers are being scammed and Anheuser-Busch makes a big shift to natural gas.

Trouble South Of The Border?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters are continuing their fight over Mexican carriers operating in the U.S. The groups have asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate if the U.S. trucking industry is being harmed by cross-border trucking services provided by Mexican carriers.

Noi Mahoney has the story: OOIDA, Teamsters call for probe of Mexican trucking industry

On The Wings Of A Drone

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) continues to work toward development of a truck-mounted drone. The company said while the integration of drone technology and last-mile delivery is hard, progress has been made and it has successfully delivered hundreds of packages.

Alan Adler has more on the progress: Workhorse perfecting HorseFly truck-based drone delivery

Self-Isolation Is Not The Way

Truck drivers in Canada who have crossed the U.S. border have been receiving fake text messages purportedly from the Canadian government telling them they have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nate Tabak explains what the texts say: Truckers warned of fake quarantine text messages in Canada

So Long, Diesel

Anheuser-Busch is moving to convert 30% of its dedicated fleet of trucks to renewable natural gas. The move will transition about 180 trucks from diesel power to RNG, which is said to be a more sustainable fuel with fewer emissions.

Linda Baker has the story: Anheuser-Busch pits renewable natural gas-chugging trucks against climate change

Stories We Think You'll Like:

Equivalent of 2.5% of world GDP moves through Prologis facilities — report

Kenworth retiring K500 severe-service truck after 14 years

Cargo Chief opens door to more load opportunities, revenue for brokers

Love's offers AscendTMS free to its factoring customers

California trucking remains exempt from AB5 for now

Did you miss this?

E-commerce continues to boom and alter the supply chain, but third-party logistics providers have largely been absent from the benefits the growth provides. Why? It turns out they may not be well suited to overcoming the challenges associated with final-mile delivery.

Mark Solomon explains: Final-mile issues hamstring 3PLs' e-commerce fulfillment growth

Hammer down, everyone.

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Truckers, small fleets can now bid for dedicated freight through Convoy

C.H. Robinson, Microsoft partner to boost supply chain digitization

Photo by Goh Rhy Yan on Unsplash