Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Kohl's

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 10:23am   Comments
Share:

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q1 sales of $2.43 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $718.00 million, resulting in a 279.05% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Kohl's earned $401.00 million, and total sales reached $6.83 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kohl's’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q1, Kohl's posted an ROCE of -0.15%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Kohl's's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Kohl's reported Q1 earnings per share at $-3.2/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.75/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSS)

Backloaded Day: Microsoft, Tesla Earnings After Close, With China Tension To Start Session
Why Kohl's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2020
Walgreen's Shares Fall As Earnings Miss, But Costco Same-Store Sales For June Impress
BofA Turns Bullish On Kohl's, Highlights Recovery Trends, Balance Sheet
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com