BLDR, FSLR & TSLA Among 16 Top Charts

Harry Boxer - TheTechTrader.com  
August 14, 2020 10:06am   Comments
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) has a beautiful chart as it stair-steps its way higher. It looks to me like it's completed 4 waves, and started the 5th wave up on Wednesday with a pop of 3.30, or 12.2%, to 30.36 on 7.4 million shares traded. Watch for an extension to about 34.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is acting great, up about 50% since we highlighted it as a swing trade for our members in early July. It stalled early this week, but on Wednesday snapped right back by 3.34, or 4.7%, to 73.53 on 1.6 million shares traded.  If it takes out the 78 1/2 area, watch for a run up to the 83-84 zone.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced a 5-to-1 split on Wednesday and went ballistic. It broke out of that coil I have been showing you for two weeks, jumping 180.37, or 13%, to 1554.76 on 21.8 million shares traded. The target now is the recent high of 1689. If it gets through the all-time spike high of 1794.99 from mid-July, you’re looking at 2000-2100.

See our video chart analysis on these and all 16 top charts to watch!

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations. Try Harry's Live Trading Room Free for 15 Days (no credit card required for first-time registrations).

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

 

Posted-In: First Solar Inc. tech stocks

