Recap: Remark Holdings Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 8:49am   Comments
Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 266.67% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $2,299,000 declined by 19.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000.

Guidance

Remark Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Remark Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 14, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141180

Price Action

52-week high: $3.56

52-week low: $0.25

Price action over last quarter: down 12.70%

Company Profile

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.

 

Earnings News

