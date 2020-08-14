Recap: Remark Holdings Q2 Earnings
Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 266.67% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $2,299,000 declined by 19.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000.
Guidance
Remark Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Remark Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 14, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141180
Price Action
52-week high: $3.56
52-week low: $0.25
Price action over last quarter: down 12.70%
Company Profile
Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.