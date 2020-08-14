Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Celsion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.93% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $125,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $80,000.

Outlook

Celsion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umwnv2dw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.50

Company's 52-week low was at $0.69

Price action over last quarter: down 21.99%

Company Description

Celsion Corp is active in the biotechnology market. The company acts as a drug developer with product candidates like ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. It is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer and a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer. Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.

 

Related Articles (CLSN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2020
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
64 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com