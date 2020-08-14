Celsion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.93% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $125,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $80,000.

Outlook

Celsion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umwnv2dw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.50

Company's 52-week low was at $0.69

Price action over last quarter: down 21.99%

Company Description

Celsion Corp is active in the biotechnology market. The company acts as a drug developer with product candidates like ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. It is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer and a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer. Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.