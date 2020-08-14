Celsion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 37.93% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).
Revenue of $125,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $80,000.
Outlook
Celsion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 14, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umwnv2dw
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $6.50
Company's 52-week low was at $0.69
Price action over last quarter: down 21.99%
Company Description
Celsion Corp is active in the biotechnology market. The company acts as a drug developer with product candidates like ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. It is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer and a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer. Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.