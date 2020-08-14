5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Baidu shares dropped 7% to $115.83 in the after-hours trading session.

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter. iQIYI shares plunged 12.4% to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.90 million before the opening bell. DraftKings shares fell 0.8% to $35.75 in after-hours trading.

