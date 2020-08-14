5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Baidu shares dropped 7% to $115.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter. iQIYI shares plunged 12.4% to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.90 million before the opening bell. DraftKings shares fell 0.8% to $35.75 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares climbed 3% to $67.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics shares dropped 16.2% to $17.59 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas