5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also revealed its subsidiary, iQiyi, is under an investigation from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Baidu shares dropped 7% to $115.83 in the after-hours trading session.
  • IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) also reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Additionally, the company issued downbeat sales forecast for the third quarter. iQIYI shares plunged 12.4% to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.90 million before the opening bell. DraftKings shares fell 0.8% to $35.75 in after-hours trading.

  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares climbed 3% to $67.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics shares dropped 16.2% to $17.59 in the after-hours trading session.

