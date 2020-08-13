Recap: AudioEye Q2 Earnings

Shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.74% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $5,283,000 higher by 116.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AudioEye hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140981

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.00

52-week low: $1.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 80.77%

Company Profile

AudioEye Inc is an industry-leading software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.