HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose 4.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $5,583,000 up by 46.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,050,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HyreCar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ue4njkp2

Technicals

52-week high: $4.08

52-week low: $0.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.99%

Company Profile

HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of the transaction fees, an insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.