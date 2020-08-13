Recap: Purple Innovation Q2 Earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) decreased 11.29% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.25% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $165,096,000 higher by 60.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $175,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Purple Innovation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Purple Innovation hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $27.75

52-week low: $4.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.31%

Company Description

Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.