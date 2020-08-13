Recap: SharpSpring Q2 Earnings

Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) increaed 7.64% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 84.21% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $7,271,000 higher by 31.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,260,000.

Guidance

SharpSpring hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $29,500,000 and $30,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2252/35691

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.95

Company's 52-week low was at $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.60%

Company Profile

SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.