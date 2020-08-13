Recap: iQIYI Q2 Earnings

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) decreased 14.76% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.86% over the past year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $1,000,000,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

iQIYI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $984,100,000 and $1,000,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $27.50

52-week low: $14.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.36%

Company Profile

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.