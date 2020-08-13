Globant: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) fell 2.22% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.77% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $182,708,000 higher by 15.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,900,000.

Outlook

Globant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Globant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/875/35690

Technicals

52-week high: $185.76

52-week low: $70.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.42%

Company Overview

Globant SA is a software technology developer based in Luxemburg. It creates platforms which are powered by native digital technology, better known as digital journeys. The digital journey incorporates various software products, mobile apps and sensors that assist its clients in knowing its end user's behavioral pattern. The key aspects of the digital journey are stay relevant, discover and build. The stay relevant helps its clients in staying abreast of the developments in its industry and taking preemptive measures. The discover conceives digital journeys for the users based on consumer behaviors and technologies and the build creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its studios. The company's revenue is primarily generated by its technology services in the United States.