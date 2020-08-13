Recap: electroCore Q2 Earnings

Shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) fell 3.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.29% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $753,000 higher by 20.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $860,000.

Guidance

electroCore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

electroCore hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140717

Technicals

52-week high: $5.64

Company's 52-week low was at $0.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 131.21%

Company Description

electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology. The company's product gammaCore is Food and Drug Administration cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients and the prevention of migraine in adult patients. The gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache, Bronchoconstriction and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.