Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) - P/E: 7.77
  2. First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) - P/E: 6.89
  3. Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) - P/E: 7.17
  4. Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) - P/E: 9.72
  5. Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) - P/E: 5.9

First Western Financial’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.13, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.22. First Western Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

First Internet’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.4, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.62. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.42%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 1.55% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Genworth Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.07 in Q1 and is now -0.04. Genworth Finl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Oak Valley saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q1 to 0.32 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.3%, which has increased by 0.81% from last quarter’s yield of 1.49%.

Navient’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.91, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.57%, which has decreased by 1.44% from last quarter’s yield of 9.01%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNW + INBK)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2020
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com