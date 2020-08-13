5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) - P/E: 3.52 Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) - P/E: 4.15 Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) - P/E: 9.93 QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) - P/E: 2.41 Euronav (NYSE: EURN) - P/E: 3.59

Most recently, DHT Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.81, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.44. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 33.51%, which has increased by 10.06% from 23.45% last quarter.

This quarter, Cypress Environmental experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.23 in Q4 and is now -0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.56%, which has increased by 6.21% from last quarter’s yield of 9.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.19 in Q1 to 0.08 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.07%, which has decreased by 1.75% from 15.82% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, QEP Resources experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q1 and is now -0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.02%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.95% in the previous quarter.

Euronav has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.21, which has increased by 15.24% compared to Q1, which was 1.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.94%, which has increased by 2.94% from last quarter’s yield of 2.0%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.