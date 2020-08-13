Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 12:13pm   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) - P/E: 3.52
  2. Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) - P/E: 4.15
  3. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) - P/E: 9.93
  4. QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) - P/E: 2.41
  5. Euronav (NYSE: EURN) - P/E: 3.59

Most recently, DHT Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.81, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.44. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 33.51%, which has increased by 10.06% from 23.45% last quarter.

This quarter, Cypress Environmental experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.23 in Q4 and is now -0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.56%, which has increased by 6.21% from last quarter’s yield of 9.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.19 in Q1 to 0.08 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.07%, which has decreased by 1.75% from 15.82% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, QEP Resources experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q1 and is now -0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.02%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.95% in the previous quarter.

Euronav has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.21, which has increased by 15.24% compared to Q1, which was 1.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.94%, which has increased by 2.94% from last quarter’s yield of 2.0%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHT + CELP)

58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com