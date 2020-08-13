Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Natera

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 12:09pm   Comments
During Q2, Natera's (NASDAQ: NTRA) reported sales totaled $86.47 million. Despite a 48.14% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $51.66 million. In Q1, Natera brought in $94.01 million in sales but lost $34.87 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Natera posted an ROCE of -0.17%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Natera, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Natera reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.75/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.58/share.

