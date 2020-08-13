Market Overview

Recap: Azul Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) rose 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 156.41% year over year to ($0.44), which may not compare to the estimate of ($1.22).

Revenue of $74,818,000 declined by 88.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $94,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Azul hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=1b9135f7-e515-4bf2-8799-9f9f6fc49f1e

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.55

Company's 52-week low was at $5.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 121.99%

Company Profile

Azul SA is primarily involved in air transportation services. The company offers airline passenger and cargo services. It operates daily flights departing from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando also it schedules flights more than 100 destinations through Brazil. The main assets generating revenue of the group are its aircraft, from which revenue is generated in Brazil. Other revenues are basically derived from cargo operations, interest on installment sales, luggage fares, excess luggage, penalties for cancellation of tickets, and all items are directly attributed to air transport services.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

