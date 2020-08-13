Recap: Meredith Q4 Earnings

Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.82% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $611,200,000 declined by 22.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $641,640,000.

Outlook

Meredith hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Meredith hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.meredith.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396302&sessionid=1&key=9BEBB5A07147098175F8FBD30B401E26®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.00

52-week low: $10.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.29%

Company Profile

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.