Recap: Aemetis Q2 Earnings

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 9.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 126.32% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $47,824,000 decreased by 5.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $48,700,000.

Outlook

Aemetis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/36421

Technicals

52-week high: $3.47

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 315.26%

Company Profile

Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates a approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company operate in two reportable geographic segments North America and India.