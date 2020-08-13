Recap: Jerash Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) gained 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $18,707,000 decreased by 16.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected to be between $25,000,000 and $25,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2207/36467

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.90

Company's 52-week low was at $3.60

Price action over last quarter: down 9.65%

Company Overview

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.