Recap: Inspired Entertainment Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 8:28am   Comments
Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) decreased 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 127.08% year over year to ($1.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.91).

Revenue of $15,600,000 decreased by 41.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,530,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1975/35823

Price Action

52-week high: $7.86

52-week low: $1.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.27%

Company Overview

Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world. It operates through two segments, which are Server Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. The Company provides digital gaming solutions on its network that accommodates various devices, including land-based gaming machine products, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as a personal computer (PC) and social applications.

 

