Recap: Intertape Polymer Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTC:ITPOF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.00% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $267,770,000 decreased by 9.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,020,000.

Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intertape Polymer Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C6267415-2F7C-4F0B-9144-B72043E11FF9&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F

Technicals

52-week high: $12.19

Company's 52-week low was at $4.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.99%

Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm's primary product categories include tapes, films, and woven coated fabrics. The company's tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes, and flatback, duct, double coated, foil, electrical, and filament tapes. Intertape's film products include stretch wrap, shrink film, air pillows used for protective packaging, and packaging machines. The woven coated fabrics include building and construction products and specialty fabrics. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.