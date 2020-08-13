Recap: Golar LNG Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) rose2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 362.50% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $72,114,000 decreased by 6.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $70,450,000.

Guidance

Golar LNG Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Golar LNG Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rme62udn

Price Action

52-week high: $10.72

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.05%

Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The company has three reportable segments namely LNG, FSRUs and FING (floating liquefied natural gas vessel). It generates maximum revenue from the FSRUs segment. geographically, it operates in Brazil, Jordan, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has four operational FSRU projects which include Golar Spirit, Golar Igloo, Golar Eskimo, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, and Nusantara Regas Satu.