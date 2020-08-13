Market Overview

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
August 13, 2020 7:30am
Shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.54% year over year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $1,078,000 decreased by 80.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $23.67

52-week low: $4.60

Price action over last quarter: down 8.63%

Company Profile

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The company's segments include Therapeutics and Food.

 

