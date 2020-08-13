Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vascular Biogenics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) decreased 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $158,000 up by 14.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,000.

Guidance

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y7tts2sv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1.64

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.83%

Company Overview

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.

 

Related Articles (VBLT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bausch Health, Fennec Pharma FDA Decisions And Smid-cap Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com