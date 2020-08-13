Vascular Biogenics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) decreased 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.69% year over year to ($0.14), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $158,000 up by 14.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,000.

Guidance

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y7tts2sv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1.64

52-week low: $0.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.83%

Company Overview

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.