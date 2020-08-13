NetEase: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.90% year over year to $5.64, which beat the estimate of $4.59.

Revenue of $2,574,000,000 declined by 5.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Outlook

NetEase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NetEase hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzhp5cd9

Technicals

52-week high: $503.27

52-week low: $235.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.67%

Company Profile

NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, media, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary). Since 2014, NetEase has rolled out e-commerce services, riding the tailwind of increased demand for high-quality products.