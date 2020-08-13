Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetEase: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.90% year over year to $5.64, which beat the estimate of $4.59.

Revenue of $2,574,000,000 declined by 5.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Outlook

NetEase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NetEase hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzhp5cd9

Technicals

52-week high: $503.27

52-week low: $235.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.67%

Company Profile

NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, media, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary). Since 2014, NetEase has rolled out e-commerce services, riding the tailwind of increased demand for high-quality products.

 

Related Articles (NTES)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Initial Jobless Claims Report In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead
Short Sellers Pile Into China Stocks Following July Rally
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com