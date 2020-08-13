Recap: Tapestry Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 140.98% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $714,800,000 declined by 52.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $662,440,000.

Guidance

Tapestry hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tapestry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8732kswv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $30.40

Company's 52-week low was at $10.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.90%

Company Overview

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the fashion and accessory brands that comprise Tapestry. The firm's products are sold through more than 1,500 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (61% of fiscal 2019 sales), Europe, Asia (32% of fiscal 2019 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (71% of fiscal 2019 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (23% of fiscal 2019 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 68% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2019. Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry's smallest brand, generates nearly all its revenue from women's footwear.