Recap: Diamond S Shipping Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 642.86% over the past year to $1.14, which missed the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $183,553,000 higher by 22.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $175,130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diamondsshipping.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403148&sessionid=1&key=207D05C0D601D3621FA330350EE930C0&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.50

52-week low: $7.63

Price action over last quarter: down 17.85%

Company Overview

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It is the owner and operator of modern medium range, or MR, product tankers. It operates through two reportable segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers.

 

