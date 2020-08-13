Market Overview

Veru: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 7:28am
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $10,322,000 higher by 6.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://verupharma.com/investors/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.74

52-week low: $1.67

Price action over last quarter: down 24.38%

Company Overview

Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Commercial; and Research and Development.

 

