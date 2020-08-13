Veru: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $10,322,000 higher by 6.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,970,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 13, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://verupharma.com/investors/
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $4.74
52-week low: $1.67
Price action over last quarter: down 24.38%
Company Overview
Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Commercial; and Research and Development.