Digirad: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) fell 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 175.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which may not compare to the estimate of ($1.42).

Revenue of $22,342,000 declined by 13.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Digirad hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ahqtp5s

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.84

Company's 52-week low was at $1.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.80%

Company Profile

Digirad Corp is a United States-based company which delivers healthcare solutions. The diverse portfolio of healthcare solutions of the company includes mobile healthcare solutions and medical equipment and services, including diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring. The company provides hospitals, physician practices, and imaging centers throughout the United States access to technology and services necessary to provide exceptional patient care in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. The company operates through three reportable segments namely Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Diagnostic Services followed by Mobile Healthcare segment.