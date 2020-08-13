5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares fell 0.2% to $66.40 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares dropped 6.4% to $45.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) to have earned $4.63 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion for the latest quarter. NetEase will release earnings before the opening bell. NetEase shares gained 0.2% to $475.53 in after-hours trading.

