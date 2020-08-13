Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2020 4:34am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares fell 0.2% to $66.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares dropped 6.4% to $45.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) to have earned $4.63 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion for the latest quarter. NetEase will release earnings before the opening bell. NetEase shares gained 0.2% to $475.53 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported stronger-than-expected revenue for its second quarter, while active riders plunged 60% during the quarter. LYFT shares slipped 0.7% to $30.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion after the closing bell. Baidu shares gained 0.4% to $126.65 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BIDU)

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Applied Materials
Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More
Major Earnings Expected This Week Include Cisco, Lyft, Baidu After Marriott Leads Off
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Applied Materials
FANG Stocks Continue To Rise
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com