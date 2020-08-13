5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares fell 0.2% to $66.40 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares dropped 6.4% to $45.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) to have earned $4.63 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion for the latest quarter. NetEase will release earnings before the opening bell. NetEase shares gained 0.2% to $475.53 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported stronger-than-expected revenue for its second quarter, while active riders plunged 60% during the quarter. LYFT shares slipped 0.7% to $30.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion after the closing bell. Baidu shares gained 0.4% to $126.65 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas