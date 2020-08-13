Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $662.44 million.

• NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $48.70 million.

• AZEK Co Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $213.12 million.

• Azul Inc. (NYSE:AZUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $94.82 million.

• Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $90.65 million.

• Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $440.00 thousand.

• Digirad Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $175.13 million.

• Deutsche Telekom Inc. (OTC:DTEGY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.39 million.

• eMagin Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:EMAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Elbit Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fly Leasing Inc. (NYSE:FLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $83.41 million.

• Futu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $45.37 million.

• Golar LNG Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $90.05 million.

• Golar LNG Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $70.45 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.49 million.

• II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $712.34 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:INFU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.

• Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.

• Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTC:ITPOF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $267.02 million.

• Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Leatt Inc. (OTC:LEAT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Magal Security Sys Inc. (NASDAQ:MAGS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Meredith Inc. (NYSE:MDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $641.64 million.

• MediPharm Labs Inc. (OTC:MEDIF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Magic Software Inc. (NASDAQ:MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $83.96 million.

• MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $161.87 million.

• MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $18.89 million.

• Nano Dimension Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PDS Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BiomX Inc. COmmon Stock Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Swisscom Inc. (OTC:SCMWY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sequential Brands Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC:TCEHY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $109.34 billion.

• Turkcell Iletisim Inc. (NYSE:TKC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Vascular Biogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.97 million.

• WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:WTT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zai Lab Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $53.30 million.

• Teekay LNG Partners Inc. (NYSE:TGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $142.47 million.

• Teekay Inc. (NYSE:TK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Teekay Tankers Inc. (NYSE:TNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $250.47 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.00 billion.

• Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Calliditas Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aspira Womens Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Inc. (OTC:FUJIY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $34.51 million.

• AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $181.20 million.

• Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $860.00 thousand.

• Algonquin Power Inc. (NYSE:AQN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Accuray Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $91.56 million.

• Azure Power Global Inc. (NYSE:AZRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $50.94 million.

• Biolase Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blink Charging Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.23 million.

• Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $860.00 thousand.

• Boxlight Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.89 million.

• BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.59 million.

• BSQUARE Inc. (NASDAQ:BSQR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox Inc. (NYSE:BW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $111.90 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $26.45 million.

• Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $12.72 million.

• CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fangdd Network Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DUO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $97.60 million.

• Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.11 million.

• electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $860.00 thousand.

• Cia Paranaense De Energia Inc. (NYSE:ELP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Five Point Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Farfetch Inc. (NYSE:FTCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $326.92 million.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr Inc. (NYSE:GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• Globant Inc. (NYSE:GLOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $179.90 million.

• Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• None Inc. (None:HHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $38.50 million.

• Hollysys Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $147.75 million.

• Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Intelgenx Technologies Inc. (OTC:IGXT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inpixon Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inuvo, Inc. Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.16 million.

• Iochpe-Maxion Inc. (OTC:IOCJY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.

• Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $120.50 million.

• Lumos Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $93.85 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navigator Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NVGS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.60 million.

• Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.38 million.

• RISE Education Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:REDU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.86 million.

• SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.26 million.

• Sierra Metals Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.

• Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.26 million.

• StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Suzano Inc. (NYSE:SUZ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Textainer Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TGH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $143.30 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urovant Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:UROV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.

• Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $15.59 million.

• Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.

• voxeljet Inc. (NYSE:VJET) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• voxeljet Inc. (NYSE:VJET) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VolitionRX Limited Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:VNRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Summit Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• WidePoint Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:WYY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.