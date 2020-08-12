Ping Identity Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) fell 5.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 166.67% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $58,981,000 decreased by 5.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,790,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $54,000,000 and $57,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pingidentity.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2399229&sessionid=1&key=B9DBDF54D099E4838BD8525CCFC34E2E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $37.80

Company's 52-week low was at $12.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.34%

Company Overview

Ping Identity Holding Corp is a United States-based company engaged in the business of software. It enables secure access to any service, application or API from any device. Its Intelligent Identity Platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the device, network, application and user behavior data to make authentication and security control decisions.