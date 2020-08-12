Recap: EnerSys Q1 Earnings

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) rose 3.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.23% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $704,900,000 declined by 9.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $693,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $78.97

52-week low: $35.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.90%

Company Overview

EnerSys is a producers and distributors of industrial batteries, with product lines that include reserve and motive power products. Reserve power products are used for backup power solutions for the continuous operation of critical applications, primarily within the telecommunications industry. Motive power products are used for electrical industrial forklifts in manufacturing and warehousing settings. At the end of fiscal year 2018, EnerSys employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated $2.6 billion in sales.