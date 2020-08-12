Market Overview

Why Brinker International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 2:52pm   Comments
Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. The company also issued first-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Brinker International operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili Grill and Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy. Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole.

Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts.

Brinker shares were trading up 11.01% at $33.48 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.57 and a 52-week low of $7.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

