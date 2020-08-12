Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) - P/E: 4.54 Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) - P/E: 4.51 Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) - P/E: 7.86 Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) - P/E: 8.24 Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) - P/E: 0.04

Willis Lease Finance’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.74, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.56. Willis Lease Finance does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Ship Lease saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q1 to 0.42 now. Global Ship Lease does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Hollysys Automation reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.56. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.13% from 0.87% last quarter.

Triton International has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.86, which has decreased by 7.53% compared to Q1, which was 0.93. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.93%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 7.21% in the previous quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.65, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.31. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.