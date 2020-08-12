Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GrubHub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Why GrubHub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares are trading higher after Just Eat Takeaway.com, which is set to acquire the company, reported strong results for the first half of 2020.

Grubhub provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities.

The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery.

GrubHub's stock was trading up 4.22% at $76.86 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $78.38 and a 52-week low of $29.35.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com